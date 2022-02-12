Update: Nets Injury Report For Game With Heat

Final Update: Seth Curry and Andre Drummond have been ruled out.

Update: Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are unlikely to play.

The Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the Miami Heat in Florida on Saturday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out.

As for Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, they are both questionable for the game.

Simmons, Drummond and Curry came over to the Nets on Thursday in a trade that sent James Harden and Paul Milsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets come into the game with the Heat in the middle of a massive slump that has seen them lose ten games in a row, and fall all the way to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record.

