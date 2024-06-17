Finding Rhythm? Aliyah Boston Records Third Straight Double-Double in Fever Win
Aliyah Boston seems to be finding her rhythm. Last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year struggled to start the 2024 season, but has recently restored her dominance on the court, posting double-double performances in three consecutive games.
Boston scored 19 points, collected 14 rebounds, blocked five shots and dished out four assists in the Indiana Fever's 91-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. She was also nine-of-13 from the floor and played 39 minutes.
Indiana's win on Sunday marked the first time all season the Fever won back-to-back games. Make no mistake, Boston's dominance in the post has been a big reason why.
The second-year star out of South Carolina had a strong performance in an 89-72 blowout loss to the Connecticut Sun on June 10. But the aspect from that game that stood out was that Boston was the only starter who wasn't benched by coach Christie Sides for a lack of effort.
Boston then carried that momentum into the following game, scoring a season-high 27 points and grabbing 13 boards in the Fever's 91-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream. She shot 12-of-21 from the floor.
Even with back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in Boston and Caitlin Clark on the roster, there have been some growing pains for Indiana early in the 2024 season. The Fever still sit at just 5-10 on the season, but won back-to-back games for the first time all season and are winners in four of their last five games.
The improving chemistry and connection between Boston and Clark is a big reason for the recent success.
Boston is averaging 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game this season. It took some time, but she's starting to look like the WNBA All-Star she was a season ago. And it's coming along at a great time.
Indiana has a real chance to make some noise over these next three games, playing the Washington Mystics (2-12), Atlatna Dream (6-6) and Chicago Sky (4-9). So far this season, the Fever are a perfect 4-0 against those three teams this season.