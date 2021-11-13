Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan Have Done Something For The Bulls For The First Time Since Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    First Time Since Jordan And Pippen? Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan Have Done Something Impressive
    DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are off to a fantastic start to the season for the Chicago Bulls.
    The Chicago Bulls are off to an 8-3 this season, and their new additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan have been huge for the team that missed the postseason last year with a 31-41 record. 

    Just how good has DeRozan been? 

    The four-time All-Star is sixth in the NBA in points per game (26.0), and he and Zach LaVine have done something for the first time for the Bulls since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (see tweet below from Bleacher Report). 

    That's right, LaVine and DeRozan are the first duo on the Bulls to each score 20+ points in seven straight games since Jordan and Pippen. 

    The Bulls are currently tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference record, and are in a big matchup with the Warriors (best record in the NBA) in Golden State on Friday night. 

