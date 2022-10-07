Footage Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Released

On Wednesday evening, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on an altercation that took place between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.

Something of this magnitude about the defending NBA Champions (and one of the best dynasties in the history of sports) is big news.

Now, the story may get even more significant.

On Friday, TMZ revealed the footage they obtained of the incident from the practice.

The video clearly shows Green punching Poole.

On Thursday, two-time MVP Steph Curry was asked about the situation.

"These moments can make or break a team and my job is to not let it break us up," Curry told reporters. "

Green has always been known as a passionate player, and they would not have won four titles in the last eight seasons without him.

Last season, he made his fourth trip to the All-Star Game, and he is a seven-time All-Defensive team player (he also won the Defensive Player of The Year Award in 2017).

Back in 2018, he got into an altercation with Kevin Durant during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the team suspended him for one game following the incident.

The Warriors are 2-0 in the preseason (they beat the Washington Wizards in two games in Japan), and they will play their next game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Oct. 18, they will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season when they host LeBron James and the Lakers.