Former 12-Year NBA Veteran Receives Warm Welcome in Greece
After 12 years as an NBA veteran across five different teams, French-born guard Evan Fournier signed with Greek EuroLeague team Olympiacos on Monday.
Fournier appeared in 704 games across his time in the NBA, spending time with the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.
Instead of choosing to sign with another NBA team, Fournier decided to take his talents overseas.
In a report from Maxime Aubin of L'ÉQUIPE, Fournier revealed he desired the opportunity to compete rather than taking a mentorship role with the Washington Wizards, who reportedly offered him a deal to stay in the NBA.
Fournier "wasn't interested in a 'mentoring role' with the youngsters 'in a losing team,'" the report said, and that he wants to "compete" and "enjoy playing basketball again."
Videos surfaced of Fournier's arrival in Greece, to which he was surrounded by mobs of excited fans who waited deep into the night on their new signing.
Fournier and Olympiacos both shared clips to social media of his arrival:
Fournier's deal with Olympiacos is for two years, per reports.
He represented France in the 2024 Olympics, in which he averaged 9.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.