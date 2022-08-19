Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett To Play Overseas

Being drafted first overall in the NBA Draft immediately puts a target on one’s back and expectations for them on the court can never be higher.

Unfortunately for Anthony Bennett, he never lived up to the hype of being the first overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and after jumping around from the G League to international clubs the last few seasons, Bennett has found a new home.

According to HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa, Bennett has signed Taiwanese club Hsinchu Lioneers for the 2022-23 season.

Bennett, 29, has not played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season and recently spent the last year playing for Hapoel Jerusalem B.C. in the Israeli Premier League.

During his four seasons in the NBA, Anthony Bennett played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. In 151 career regular season games, Bennett averaged just 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and shot 39.2% from the floor.

Not only did he struggle to produce at the NBA level, but Bennett really did not have much success with Hapoel Jerusalem this past year either.

Playing in 8 total games for them, Bennett averaged just 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the floor.

The 6-foot-8 big man will now play for his third international club in as many years, looking to get his professional career rolling in the right direction.

Once the top pick in the NBA Draft, Anthony Bennett is nothing more than an afterthought in NBA lore and will forever go down as a missed opportunity as the No. 1 overall pick in 2013.