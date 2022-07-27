Skip to main content
Former 76ers Player Signing With New Team

Former Seton Hall star Myles Powell is signing with the Bay Area Dragons in the East Asia Super League. Powell has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, and also been with the New York Knicks organization.
Former Seton Hall superstar Myles Powell has joined the Bay Area Dragons in the East Asia Super League. 

NBA reporter Marc Stein: "Former NBAers Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell have signed with the Bay Area Dragons in the new East Asia Super League (@EASLofficial)."

The league announced the signing from their official Twitter account. 

East Asia Super League: "Andrew Nicholson (@nicholaf44) and Myles Powell (@YDWILU) are joining the Bay Area Dragons These ex-NBA Players are ready to embark a new journey in Asian basketball as they join the Dragons to compete in the East Asia Super League tipping off this October 2022."

Powell has been with the New York Knicks organization, and he also played in 11 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.  

According to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com, the deal for Powell is for seven figures. 

Zagoria: "Former Seton Hall star Myles Powell has signed a 7-figure deal to play with the Bay Area Dragons of the East Asia Super League, NJ Advance Media has learned."

Powell had a stellar career at Seton Hall, and he averaged 23.1 points per game during his junior season and 21.0 points per game during his senior season. 

He is an excellent shooter and a high volume scorer, but he is listed at just 6'2", which is very tiny for a shooting guard in the NBA. 

A lot of players that are on the fringe of being an NBA player can actually make more money overseas than on a two-way deal or playing in the G League. 

