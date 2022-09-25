Former Brooklyn Nets 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was the 23rd overall pick out of Arizona in the 2015 NBA Draft and played the first four seasons of his pro career for the Brooklyn Nets.

With the Nets, he averaged 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest over 234 regular season games.

He also helped lead them to the NBA Playoffs during the 2019 season, which ended a three-year drought for the franchise.

According to Sportando (h/t Hoops Hype), the 27-year-old is signing with KCC Egis, a team in South Korea.

Most recently, he played in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021 season.

During that season, he played in 11 games and averaged 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

The most recent team he played for was Besiktas Icrypex, a team in Turkey, and he averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 22 games.

Overall, he is a very solid player who has also always been known to be a good defender.

At such a young age, it's surprising that he is no longer in the NBA.

There are plenty of teams that could use what he brings to the table.

In addition to the Nets and Trail Blazers, he has also played for the Toronto Raptors (2020).

Over 305 career regular season games, he has averages of 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

It will be interesting to see if he gets another shot in the NBA over the next few seasons.