BREAKING: Massive Scoop Reported About Warriors Staffer Before Game 4

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden on Friday evening.

Before the game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported some big news about assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.

Wojnarowski's tweet: "Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson has agreed to a four-year deal to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN."

According to Wojnarowski, Atkinson will now become the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets have been blown out in the play-in tournament game in back-to-back seasons.

However, they are led by 20-year-old All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Atkinson most recently was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and in 2019 he helped lead them to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in three years.

