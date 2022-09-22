Former Brooklyn Nets Player Signs With New Team

Isaiah Whitehead had a very successful career in college for the Seton Hall Pirates.

During his sophomore season, he averaged 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest in 34 games.

Following the big season, he declared for the 2016 NBA Draft, and was selected with the 42nd overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

Whitehead has been out of the NBA since 2018, and recently he signed with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg, a team in Germany (h/t Hoops Hype).

The former NBA player is only 27 years old, so this is a good pickup.

Last season, he played in Turkey and averaged 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest in 17 games.

During his two seasons in the NBA, he averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 89 games for the Nets.

The Nets were not a good team during those two seasons, so he never made the NBA Playoffs.

In his rookie season, he played in 73 games and averaged 22.5 minutes per contest.

However, during his second season, he only played in 16 games and averaged 11.3 minutes per contest.

He spent a lot of time with the Long Island Nets (G League affiliate), and put up big numbers.

In 55 regular season G League games, he averaged 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

Overall, he is a solid player, but many times, players on the fringe of making the NBA can make more overseas than in the G League.