Former Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With New Team

Recently, former NBA player Markel Brown officially signed with Pallacanestro Varese.

The team made the announcement on Twitter last week.

Brown had a stellar career at Oklahoma State, and he averaged 17.2 points per game during his senior season.

He then was the 44th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and he joined a veteran-led Brooklyn Nets team.

During his rookie season, he got the opportunity to start in 29 games (he played 47 total games), and averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

He also played two games (and started once) in the NBA Playoffs, but the Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round.

The following season he played in 62 more games for a Nets team that had entered a rebuilding mode.

He would then play for the Cavs during the 2016-17 preseason, and he played four games for the Houston Rockets in 2017-18.

While his NBA career was short, he had shown potential to be a solid role player in the league while he was on the Nets.

Very few players have the kind of burst and athleticism that he can provide.

He has also played in Russia, the G-League, Turkey, Israel and Belgium.

Pallacanestro Varese, his new team, is in Italy.

Brown is already 30-years-old and has not played in the NBA since 2018.

As the NBA continues to get younger and younger, Brown will probably never play in the NBA again.

That being said, he has still had a very good basketball career.