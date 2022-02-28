Skip to main content

Former Bucks First-Round Pick Signs With NBA Team

D.J. Wilson was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the 2017 NBA Draft, and on Monday he signed with the Toronto Raptors. He played for the Raptors earlier this season, and has also played for the Houston Rockets during his NBA career.

On Monday, the Toronto Raptors announced that they have signed D.J. Wilson, and the announcement from the team can be seen embedded below.

Wilson played three games for the Raptors earlier this season, and averaged 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.     

The former Michigan star was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2017 NBA Draft after an incredible season in college.  

He spent the first three and a half seasons of his NBA career for the Bucks, before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2021.  

Wilson also played 25 games in the G-League this season for the Oklahoma City Blue, and averaged 18.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. 

The 26-year-old is in his fifth season in the NBA.   

