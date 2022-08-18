Former Bulls 14th Overall Pick Reportedly Signing With The Celtics

According to Tim Staudt of WILX News 10, the Boston Celtics are bringing Denzel Valentine in for training camp (h/t CelticsWire).

Staudt of WILX News 10 on August 10: "Former Lansing Sexton High School and Michigan State basketball standout Denzel Valentine is about to sign with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. It is a non guaranteed deal so Valentine will have to make the final roster to get paid. Valentine is now 28 years old and it would be his eighth NBA season if he makes the team."

The 28-year-old played his college basketball at Michigan State, and he was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Last season, he played in 24 games for the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers and averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

He also spent time in the G League, and averaged a very impressive 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in 12 games for the Maine Celtics.

With the Bulls, he played in 232 regular season games, and averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

He also played in four playoff games during the 2017 season when the team made the NBA Playoffs with Rajon Rondo, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler on the roster.

Overall, he has been a solid player during his time in the NBA.

He has not shown that could ever be a star in the league, but he has proven that he could be a role player.