Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kris Dunn will sign a 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. The former fifth overall pick has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract.  

The tweet form Wojnarowski on Sunday can be seen embedded below. 

Dunn was the fifth overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2016 NBA Draft, and has also played for the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.     

The 27-year-old has career averages of 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.  

He's also seen as a very talented defender, and in 2020 he averaged 2.0 steals per game for the Bulls. 

The Trail Blazers are having a tough season, and are currently 26-40 in the 66 games that they played, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Last month, they traded away star shooting guard C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.   

