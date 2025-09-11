Former Celtics Star Still on NBA Free Agent Market
Al Horford is still patiently waiting to make his next move while on the NBA free agency market.
At 39 years old, Horford can still bring plenty of value to a team in the right situation. With his days in the NBA numbered, Horford would have to end up on a championship contender.
For the past couple of months, all signs have been pointing to Al Horford and the Golden State Warriors pairing up for the 2025-2026 NBA season. With training camp just weeks away, Horford remains unsigned.
Are the Warriors Still in Play?
Every report coming out of Golden State speaks as if Horford’s already on the team.
Since the opening of the free agency floodgates back in July, Horford seemed sure to end up with the Warriors. Days, then weeks, and now months have passed without Horford inking a deal. The mutual interest hasn’t faded; the Warriors just can’t find a resolution with their young forward, Jonathan Kuminga.
The restricted free agent has held up the Warriors this summer. The organization made a generous two-year offer to keep Kuminga in the building, but they want the ability to cut ties as early as next season. Kuminga wants the two-year deal, but he wants to hold the power next year with an option of his own.
As a result, the Warriors have to either budge or wait for Kuminga to accept his qualifying offer. The latter scenario seems realistic, which means more wait time for Golden State and Horford.
Could the Celtics Make a Late Case for Horford?
The Boston Celtics are the team losing Horford to the free agency market. As much as Horford is loved in Boston, a return to the Celtics doesn’t make sense for either side.
The Celtics recently offloaded key players for financial purposes. They also don’t plan to have Jayson Tatum in the mix next season, as he recovers from an Achilles injury. The 2025-2026 NBA season is expected to be a gap year for Boston. Without a championship-or-bust mentality, the 39-year-old Horford is right to look for a team that needs some win-now services.
Just two years ago, Horford started in only half of the 65 games he played for the Celtics. He averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1 block. Horford shot 42 percent from the field. During the Celtics’ championship run, Horford produced 9.2 points per game, along with 7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks.
Last year, Horford started 42 of 60 games. He averaged 9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. The veteran center shot 36 percent from beyond the arc.
Soon, Horford could be a new member of the Warriors, joining his fifth team since entering the NBA in 2007.