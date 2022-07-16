Former Denver Nuggets Guard Joins European Team

The Denver Nuggets have been making a lot of moves this offseason to try and better their outlook and championship odds for the 2022-23 season.

They not only brought in Bruce Brown and DeAndre Jordan in free agency, but Denver also traded Monte Morris and Will Barton to the Washington Wizards for Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Already having 15 players under contract for next season, Denver did not have room to bring back anyone else from last year’s roster, which is why Markus Howard has decided to go overseas and play for Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain, first reported by Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.

Howard, 23, played the 2021-22 season with the Nuggets on a two-way contract and played in a total of 31 games. Suffering an awkward looking left knee sprain in December, Howard ended up missing about a month's worth of action.

In his time on the floor with the Nuggets this past season, Markus Howard averaged 4.1 points per game on 38.6% shooting from the floor, 40.0% shooting from three-point range.

The young guard also spent some time in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and shooting 36.8% from three-point range.

Going undrafted in 2020, Howard was a consensus First Team All-American and he was also the 2019 Big East Player of the Year while he was at Marquette. He was also the NCAA’s season scoring leader in 2020.

Markus Howard figures to be a key scoring weapon in EuroLeague moving forward.