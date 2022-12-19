Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team

Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.

Last playing in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, former NBA champion Ian Clark has signed a contract with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia.

NBL: “The @Adelaide36ers have confirmed the signing of NBL championship winning guard and NBA veteran Ian Clark for the remainder of #NBL23”

Clark, 31, was a member of the 2016-17 NBA champion Golden State Warriors team and he spent a total of two seasons with the Warriors. He also played two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, as well as one season with the Denver Nuggets.

Playing in a total of 330 career games over the course of six NBA season, Clark averaged 5.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and 34.0 percent from three-point range.

Last season, Ian Clark played for the Sydney Kings, who ended up winning the NBL championship.

“To bring someone like Ian in is great for our group,” 36ers’ head coach CJ Bruton said in a press release. “He's a winner, he knows what it takes to get it done in this league but most importantly, he's a great teammate. We are excited to add Ian to our squad, now it's all about getting him here and getting him up to speed with our gameplan.”

Clark is expected to make his debut for the Adelaide 36ers on Christmas Eve.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.