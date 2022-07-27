Former Golden State Warriors Player Still A Free Agent

On July 27, Mychal Mulder still remains a free agent, and the 28-year-old averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game last season.

He began his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors in 2019-20, and he averaged 11.0 points per game in seven games.

In 2021, he played 60 games for the Warriors, and this past season he played for the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

His career averages are 5.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

He played in the NBA Summer League this summer for the Heat, and averaged 12.0 points per game in Las Vegas and 9.3 points per game in San Francisco.

The Heat waived him from their roster this month.

Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald on July 16: "Hours before final summer league game in Vegas, Heat announces it has waived two-way contract guards Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart to make room to sign guard Marcus Garrett and forward Darius Days to two-way deals."

He has definitely proven that he could be a solid role player in the NBA, so someone could come in and pick him up for depth at the end of the bench.

At 28-years-old, he does not provide a lot of upside, but he would likely be able to be added on a minimum deal.