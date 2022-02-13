Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former All-Star Point Guard

Skip to main content
Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former All-Star

I believe that the New York Knicks should sign veteran guard Jeff Teague. The former All-Star has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and is currently a free agent.

The New York Knicks have struggled this season, and are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-32 record. 

Their latest loss came in Oregon on Saturday night to the Portland Trail Blazers (112-103). 

With just 25 games left in their season, they are in danger of missing the postseason. 

I believe that they should bring in veteran point guard Jeff Teague, who is currently a free agent.

Why Teague?

Right now, the Knicks are being led in assists per game by Julius Randle (5.1). 

Being led in assists by a power forward is not a good thing, and he's barley averaging over five assists per game, so clearly no one is averaging a lot of assists on their roster. 

They are 29th (out of 30) in assists per game as team.

These numbers are not a recipe for wining basketball games, and with the trade deadline passing last Thursday there is not much they can do. 

This is why I believe that they should sign Teague.   

The 33-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks last year (he was part of the 2021 NBA Championship Bucks). 

On the season, he averaged 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in just over 17 minutes per game.  

He also shot nearly 44% from the three-point range.  

The most intriguing thing about Teague is his passing ability. 

He has career averages of 5.6 assists per game, and the last time he started 40+ games in a season (2019 with the Timberwolves) he averaged 8.2 assists per game. 

Teague would be an ideal player to add to the roster if the Knicks want to make a playoff push.  

