Former Iowa Teammates Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall Share Awesome Moment After Indiana Fever Preseason Finale
It hasn't been that long since Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall were on the same team. In April, the two Iowa stars were battling South Carolina in the national championship. On Thursday, Marshall took on the role of spectator to show support for her former teammate in Indianapolis.
Marshall was in attendance for Clark's preseason finale with the Indiana Fever on Thursday. It was also Clark's first time playing in front of a home crowd in the WNBA at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Clark did not disappoint, scoring 12 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists, helping the Fever grab an 83-80 win over the Atlanta Dream. Indiana finished the preseason with a 1-1 record.
After the game, Clark found Marshall in the crowd and shared a special moment. And, yes, Marshall was sporting a fresh T-shirt jersey of her friend and former teammate for the occasion.
Clark and Marshall helped lead the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten Tournament championships and back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2023 and 2024. Last season, Clark broke the NCAA scoring record by totaling 3,951 points during her career at Iowa.
After an outstanding college career, Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Fever. Last year, Indiana also had the No. 1 pick, selecting former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston.
Clark was one of two Iowa players selected in the WNBA Draft. Kate Martin was picked by the Las Vegas Aces in the second round.
Clark and the Fever will play their first WNBA game of the 2024 season on Tuesday, playing the Connecticut Sun. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN 2.