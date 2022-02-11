Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Kyrie Irving
Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, and Kuzma's post can be seen embedded below.
Kuzma wrote: ".@KyrieIrving is on another planet man appreciate that brother while he is playing!!!! Most skilled in the game"
Irving is an NBA Champion (2016), and has career averages of 22.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
At 29-year-old he already has seven All-Star appearances in his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Nets.
This season he is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
As for Kuzma, he is in his first season with the Washington Wizards, and is averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Prior to being traded to the Wizards he had played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the first four seasons of his career.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.