Tarik Black Signs With New Team

Recently, Olympiacos Piraeus announced that they have signed former NBA player Tarik Black.

In college he played three seasons for Memphis and one season Kansas.

His career averages were 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest in 135 career games for the two schools.

He did not get drafted in the 2014 NBA Draft.

After the draft, he joined the Houston Rockets, where he played 25 games before joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

He averaged a very solid 6.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his rookie season in the NBA for those two teams.

After two more seasons with the Lakers, Black rejoined the Rockets in 2018, and that is the last time that he played in the NBA.

In 220 career regular season games, he has averages of 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on a very solid 55% shooting from the field.

He also played in seven playoff games for the Rockets in 2017, but only played in 2.7 minutes per game.

At 30-years-old, his career in the NBA is probably over, due to the fact that there is not a lot of upside at that age.

In four-years, he had a respectable NBA career and also started in 57 games.

He has still been playing the last few years overseas and in the G League.

A lot of times players that are on the fringe of being a role player in the NBA can actually make more money playing overseas.

There is no question that he is a solid player, and will be a big addition to Olympiacos Piraeus.