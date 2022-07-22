Former Miami Heat Guard Signs With Spanish Basketball Club

Free agent guard Kyle Guy has agreed to a one-year deal with Joventut Badalona in Spain, the team announced in a press release on Friday.

Guy, 24, recently played with the Miami Heat during the 2021-22 season, playing in a total of 19 games while being on a two-way contract. In these games, Guy averaged 3.9 points, 0.9 assists and shot 40.0% from the floor, 35.0% from three-point range.

Drafted No. 55 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, Kyle Guy has his draft rights traded to the Sacramento Kings and he spent two full seasons with the Kings organization, playing in the NBA and the NBA G League.

The 6-foot-1 guard spent three years at the University of Virginia before entering the NBA, helping the Cavaliers claim the 2019 NCAA Championship, the school’s first ever men’s basketball championship.

Many tend to remember Virginia’s remarkable run mainly because the year before, they became the first 1-seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose in the first-round to a 16-seed. Guy was a member of both teams during his undergraduate years.

Capping off their 2019 championship run, Guy was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after scoring 24 points in the championship game.

Now heading overseas, Kyle Guy will look to continue developing into a more well-polished facilitator, as well as a key sharpshooting guard.

Three-point shooting has always been a large part of Guy’s game and with Joventut Badalona, he will likely continue to be utilized as a perimeter scorer.