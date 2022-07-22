Skip to main content
Former Miami Heat Guard Signs With Spanish Basketball Club

Former Miami Heat Guard Signs With Spanish Basketball Club

Former Miami Heat guard Kyle Guy, who spent part of the 2021-22 season with the team on a two-way contract, has agreed to a deal with Club Joventut Badalona in Spain.

Free agent guard Kyle Guy has agreed to a one-year deal with Joventut Badalona in Spain, the team announced in a press release on Friday.

Guy, 24, recently played with the Miami Heat during the 2021-22 season, playing in a total of 19 games while being on a two-way contract. In these games, Guy averaged 3.9 points, 0.9 assists and shot 40.0% from the floor, 35.0% from three-point range.

Drafted No. 55 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, Kyle Guy has his draft rights traded to the Sacramento Kings and he spent two full seasons with the Kings organization, playing in the NBA and the NBA G League.

The 6-foot-1 guard spent three years at the University of Virginia before entering the NBA, helping the Cavaliers claim the 2019 NCAA Championship, the school’s first ever men’s basketball championship.

Many tend to remember Virginia’s remarkable run mainly because the year before, they became the first 1-seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose in the first-round to a 16-seed. Guy was a member of both teams during his undergraduate years.

Capping off their 2019 championship run, Guy was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after scoring 24 points in the championship game. 

Now heading overseas, Kyle Guy will look to continue developing into a more well-polished facilitator, as well as a key sharpshooting guard.

Three-point shooting has always been a large part of Guy’s game and with Joventut Badalona, he will likely continue to be utilized as a perimeter scorer. 

Tags
terms:
Kyle GuyMiami HeatNBA News

USATSI_17594819_168388303_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Guard Signs With Spanish Basketball Club

By Brett Siegel19 seconds ago
USATSI_18042288_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Blockbuster Trade Talks Are "Dead" Between Pacers And Lakers

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_16500658_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers Legend To Join Overtime Elite

By Brett Siegel23 minutes ago
USATSI_7265224_168388303_lowres
Rumors

BREAKING: Lakers Expected To Bring In Former NBA First-Round Pick For A Workout

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Intriguing Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_10006854_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Officially Sign Former Clippers Star

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_16088793_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Update

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18027750_168388303_lowres
News

Two-Time NBA Block Champion Still Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

By Brett Siegel20 hours ago
USATSI_18042298_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Russell Westbrook Trade Talks Update

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago