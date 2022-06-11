Skip to main content
Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Steph Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors won the game to tie up the series at 2-2.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2. 

Steph Curry was brilliant scoring 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds.  

During the game, NBA legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Curry. 

Wade's tweet: "Everyone keeps talking about what Steph ain’t. Let’s talk about what he is. A BAD MFer!"

The Warriors had been down 2-1, so if they had lost they would have been in the dreaded 3-1 hole. 

Thanks to Curry's phenomenal night, they are now headed back home for Game 5 of the series on Monday night with all of the momentum back on their side.

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that they have been to the Finals. 

  SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals.
  COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. 

