Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent

On August 2, NBA veteran James Johnson still remains as a free agent.

Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

He played in 62 games (started in ten) for the Nets, but was waived on April 7.

The Nets had an up and down season, but Johnson averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during his short tenure with the franchise.

They ended up getting swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs later that month (after they had waived Johnson).

Some of the best seasons of his career came when he played for the Heat.

In 2018, he averaged a career high 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

He also averaged 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Overall, he has been a very productive role player during his 13-years in the NBA.

In 747 career regular season games, he has averages of 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

He's also got 24 games in the NBA Playoffs under his belt as experience.

Even at 35-years-old, there are still plenty of teams around the league that could use a player like him.

For a team like the Nets, he was a stable veteran to help the superstars out, which he could do with other contenders.

Meanwhile, he would be a great addition to a young team as a veteran leader in the locker room.