Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Is Still A Free Agent

July 28 marks the 29th day of free agency in the NBA, and there are still plenty of notable players available.

One of them is Greg Monroe, who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks last season.

In 14 games for those teams, he averaged 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

Previously, he had not been in the NBA since the 2019 season.

He has also played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers over his career.

The best years of his career came when he played for the Bucks and the Pistons.

He had five seasons in a row of averaging at least 15 points and six rebounds per game.

His career averages are a very solid 13.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assits per game.

At 32-years-old, his best years are likely behind him, but that does not mean that he could not be a good role player.

There are plenty of teams that could use a veteran off the bench for insurance in the NBA Playoffs.

Contenders like to have depth in case of injuries, foul trouble or matchups in the playoffs.

As for a young team, Monroe could bring a decade of NBA experience into an inexperienced locker room.

Training camp does not start until September, and the season does not start for three months, so nothing will likely happen fast.

However, he is an intriguing name to keep an eye on.