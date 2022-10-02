Recent 10th Overall Pick Signs With New Team

Thon Maker was the tenth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, and he played his rookie season at just 19 years old.

However, he would not even play three full seasons with the organization that drafted him because they traded him to the Detroit Pistons in 2019.

Recently, the 25-year-old signed with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association (h/t Hoops Hype).

Maker did not play in the NBA this past season, but he did play for a team in Israel and the G League.

In one game with the Long Island Nets, he put up four points and five rebounds in 12 minutes of playing time.

In two games with Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem, he averaged 5.0 points and 5.0 assists in 16.5 minutes of playing time per contest.

His most recent season in the NBA was in 2021, when he played eight games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over five seasons in the NBA, he has career averages of 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest in 263 regular season games.

He has also played in 16 NBA Playoff games for the Bucks and Pistons.

At such a young age, there is still the chance that an NBA team will give him another shot.

He is a versatile big man, who stands 7 feet tall, so if he could develop a consistent jump shot, he could become a solid player.

If he has a good season in China, it would be no surprise to see an NBA team sign him in the summer of 2023.