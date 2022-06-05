Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Returning To Professional Basketball

What? Former Knicks And Lakers Star Returning To Pro-Basketball
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that former NBA star Michael Beasley will be signing with the Shanghai Sharks of the CBA.
Charania's tweet: "Sources: Former NBA No. 2 pick Michael Beasley is returning to professional basketball and will sign a seven-figure deal with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association."
Beasley was the second overall pick out of Kansas State by the Miami Heat in 2008.
He has 11-years of NBA experience, and most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.
The forward has career averages of 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
He also shoots 46.5% from the field.
In 2011, he averaged 19.2 points per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves as a 22-year-old.
The 33-year-old has had stints with the Heat, Timberwolves, Lakers, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.
