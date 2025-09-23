Former NBA All-Star Defends Trae Young Amid Pat Bev War of Words
Trae Young wanted Patrick Beverley to let All-Stars speak for themselves. Since Young and Beverley have engaged in their back-and-forth, multiple current and former All-Stars have spoken out, taking Young’s side.
This week, former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas dished his thoughts on Patrick Beverley’s statement.
“What Patrick was talking about, again, it’s no different than the media,” Arenas said. “You ain’t in that door, don’t talk like you know what’s going on in the door. That’s what Trae Young was basically saying. Let the All-Stars talk about this.”
Last week, Beverley suggested that All-Stars tend to take the game for granted. As a result, it’s caused the All-Star game to feature low-effort performances from the NBA’s best, leaving fans of the game complaining about the results.
Lately, the NBA has been making changes year after year in attempt to make it more interesting. Arenas has a suggestion on that front.
“That’s one thing that I always said with the All-Star game. Ya’ll doing all these changes, are ya’ll asking the All-Stars what they want to do?” Arenas continued.
“They are the ones that want to be there or don’t want to be there. Have you asked them what would make them want to play harder? If you ain’t make no All-Star game, and you don’t know nothing about the All-Star, don’t talk All-Star talk!”
At the end of the day, players goals are to win an NBA Championship. Whatever happens in the All-Star game doesn’t contribute to that. Therefore, players make a business decision when they hop on the All-Star stage. Those involved understand it. Arenas pointed out that Beverley might be hypocritical with his take, too.
“Pat Bev kind of told on himself,” Arenas finished. “He said I had to tell a couple of players don’t go too hard on the All-Star game, you know, we got 36 more games left. We’re trying to make that playoff. Exactly! That’s what they’re all thinking!”
At this point, it’s clear that Beverley’s take isn’t sitting right with those who played the game and earned trips to the All-Star game. Arenas, a former second-round pick, made the All-Star team three times. He made it as a member of the Washington Wizards.
As for Beverley, he’s played a lot in the NBA, but wasn’t named an All-Star. Despite the 600-plus games of experience and the nine playoff runs he boasted to Young, Beverley doesn’t have the same experience as somebody like Young or Arenas. Therefore, the former Wizard believes Beverley should be sitting this conversation out.