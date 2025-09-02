Former NBA Champ Admits Jealousy After Latest Career Move
Javale McGee has helped contribute to plenty of team success during his run in the NBA.
The veteran center has been a part of three NBA Championships, spanning from 2017 to 2020.
At this point, McGee is giving it a shot overseas with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL in Australia. He recently had an interesting perspective as he gears up for another run outside of the NBA.
“I always had a hint of jealousy towards the European players,” McGee told the Geelong Advertiser recently.
“They get to go to different countries and really explore. I never really had that opportunity, so when this opportunity came up to come to Australia ... I jumped straight on it.”
via @illawarrahawks: Touchdown in Sydney 🛬 JaVale McGee has arrived! #StrongerLouderTogether
It’s unclear if another run in the NBA could’ve been on the table for McGee heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season. The Sacramento Kings were the last team to give him a shot during the 2023-2024 NBA season.
At the time, McGee came off the bench for 7.4 minutes per game in 46 matchups. He posted averages of 4 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 60 percent of his shots from the field.
Back in late January, McGee decided to sign with Vaqueros de Bayamón in Puerto Rico. He managed to find championship success in the BSN league, bringing valuable NBA experience to the table.
Now, McGee will give it a go in Australia at age 37.
Looking Back at a Successful NBA Career
Beyond the lottery in 2008, JaVale McGee was the 18th overall pick in the NBA Draft. He started his career with the Washington Wizards after a stint at Nevada.
During his fourth season with the Wizards, McGee was traded to the Denver Nuggets. He ended up playing two full seasons with the Nuggets. Amid his fourth season in Denver, McGee was traded for the second time in his career, ending up with the Philadelphia 76ers.
A little under one month later, the Sixers waived McGee. The following offseason, he signed with the Dallas Mavericks. The stint with the Mavs would last one season. McGee’s career seemed to be on the decline, but his best days were still ahead.
In 2016, McGee landed with the Golden State Warriors. He was a role player throughout some of the Warriors' dynasty’s glory days. He won two NBA titles with the Warriors during his time there. McGee moved on to join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. By year two with the Lakers, McGee won his third championship.
Since the Lakers run, McGee had runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nuggets, the Mavs for a second time, and the Phoenix Suns.
In a little over 900 career games, McGee averaged 7.6 points and 5 rebounds. He made 58 percent of his shots from the field in an average of 16 minutes of playing.