Lakers Legend To Join Overtime Elite

Many new paths to get to the NBA are being created each and every year outside of the traditional college basketball route and Overtime Elite basketball has quickly become a household name to NBA front-offices.

Looking to develop young athletes who are vying to get to the professional ranks and helping empower those young athletes are two of the main goals of Overtime Elite and they have already begun to build a big brand for themselves.

This brand now grows even stronger, as former All-Star, NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol is set to join the program.

After visiting OTE Arena in April to meet with the players and coaching staff, Gasol has decided to join the Overtime Elite Board.

Dominick Barlow and Jean Montero are two of the most recent names to come from Overtime Elite and enter the 2022 NBA Draft, both ending up going undrafted. However, Barlow has since signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs and Montero currently has an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the New York Knicks.

Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson are considered to be two of the best prospects looking ahead to the 2023 NBA Draft and both are with Overtime Elite.

Joining a program which allows him to continue giving back to the future generations of the game he loves, Gasol is prepared to help Overtime Elite with their ventures both on and off the floor.

Training at a high-level and helping these kids achieve their dreams of reaching the NBA is important to Pau Gasol, but as he pointed out in an interview with Forbes, “the education part is very important because there’s no guarantee all those players become professionals.”

Overtime Elite continues to grow its brand and with Pau Gasol now a part of their day-to-day operations, they should continue to grow and provide a secondary path for young athletes to try and rise to the professional ranks either in the NBA or internationally.