Former NBA Champion Pushes Strong Knicks Stance
The New York Knicks were busy this week making some moves to fill out their bench.
Not all of the new additions will make the team, but they’ll have a healthy competition between Malcolm Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, and Landry Shamet. As the Knicks continue to build up their roster fresh off of an Eastern Conference Finals run, they continue to look like one of the biggest threats in the conference.
In the eyes of Kendrick Perkins, they just might be the top dogs.
Kendrick Perkins Drops Thoughts on the Knicks
“They are, to me, they're the best team in the Eastern Conference, right?” said Perkins.
“We know that the Celtics, they are somewhat in the rebuild mode. The Cavs, I don't trust them. I trust big body Brunson as the leader of that ball club, and they addressed the issues that they needed to address.”
Boston will see their star Jayson Tatum spend the 2025-2026 NBA season healing from an Achilles tear, which he suffered against the Knicks in the playoffs. After offloading some key contracts like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics seem to be retooling.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are threats, being one of the top teams in the conference over the past few seasons, but they are still struggling to make that postseason breakthrough. Perkins saw progress out of the Knicks this past season, and he believes they’ll find their major breakthrough with an upgraded core group to surround the star guard, Jalen Brunson.
“You go and you get some bench players that're going to come in and play their role while still keeping your entire core together,” Perkins added.
“We know OG Anunoby, what he’s going to bring to the table, being that three-and-D guy, at times he looked like Scottie Pippen. Josh Hart, he’s going to come back on a mission. Obviously, they just re-signed Mikal Bridges, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Karl Anthony-Towns looks like in that locker room with Mike Brown. I think we’re going to see the best version of him if you ask me.”
The Knicks finished the 2024-2025 NBA season with a 51-31 record. They were placed in third, trailing the Celtics by 10 games. Cleveland finished with a 64-18 record.
Although the Knicks cut ties with Tom Thibodeau in a shocking move, there is a lot of confidence around Mike Brown league-wide. A fresh voice and philosophy could help New York reach its ultimate potential.
“I’m all in on the Knicks in the Eastern Conference,” Perkins finished. “No slight to nobody else, I just feel like they checked all the boxes and they’re the best team in the Eastern Conference right now on paper.