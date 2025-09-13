Former NBA Champion With Warriors Is Still a Free Agent
NBA veteran Gary Payton II remains a free agent at this stage of the offseason.
With training camp around the corner, it would be ideal for the 32-year-old to pick up a spot on the roster as teams start preparing for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Payton last played for the Golden State Warriors. That stint was one of many, as Payton has been on quite a few teams since landing in the league as an undrafted prospect in 2016.
During his most recent run in Golden State, Payton appeared in 62 games. He started 11 matchups, averaging 15 minutes on the court.
Payton produced 6.5 points per game, shooting the ball at a 57 percent clip from the field, and 33 percent from beyond the arc. Along with his scoring, Payton averaged 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
via @Gardas111: '21-22 Gary Payton II dunk reel
Payton first landed in the NBA in 2016, going undrafted out of Oregon State. He started his journey in the NBA G League, playing for the Houston Rockets’ affiliate. In 2017, Payton signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. His rookie season included six appearances, with 16.5 minutes of action.
After seeing the court for just 12 games during his second season with the Bucks, Payton was waived and eventually picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Being on a two-way deal, Payton split time between the NBA and the G League in South Bay. Payton didn’t continue with the Lakers beyond 2018. As a young veteran, he attempted to crack the Portland Trail Blazers’ roster, but was cut after training camp.
After spending some time in the G League, Payton had a small stint with the Washington Wizards. It wasn’t until he landed a 10-day contract with the Warriors in 2021 that Payton found his most consistent stint.
During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Payton spent 71 games on the court, seeing 17.6 minutes of action. He averaged 7.1 minutes per game, shooting 61 percent from the field. That year, the Warriors won the NBA Championship. Payton appeared in 12 games during the playoff run.
At 32 years old, Payton brings 270 games of experience to the table. He’s made 56 percent of his shots from the field and produced 5.5 points per game throughout his career.
There has been some smoke around a potential reunion in Golden State for Payton earlier in the offseason, but there could be other suitors out there as well.