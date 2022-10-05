Skip to main content
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires

Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires

According to a press release from Rider men's basketball, NBA veteran Jason Thompson has retired. The 36-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After an impressive college career for the Rider Broncos, Jason Thompson was the 12th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

During his senior season, he averaged 20.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per contest.

He most recently played in the NBA during the 2015-16 season and has played several seasons overseas.

This past year, he played six games for Hapoel Haifa and averaged 8.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest in six games.

However, the 36-year-old is retiring from playing basketball and is now joining the Rider men's basketball team coaching staff (h/t Kyle Franko of The Trentonian and Hoops Hype).

Rider announced the addition of Thompson in a press release.

Thompson played eight seasons in the NBA and has career averages of 8.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest over 588 regular season games.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Kings but played the final season for the Raptors and Warriors.

The Kings have not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the NBA.

That being said, he was still able to play in ten NBA Playoff games for the Raptors at the end of his career. 

Rider shared a statement from Thompson: "As I reflect on my career, Rider University has done so much for me both on and off the court – academically and through the basketball program," said Jason Thompson, Former NBA player and Special Assistant to the Head Coach. "Rider University has helped me on the court to become a 13-year pro and off the court to start the Jason Thompson Foundation, a leadership program and give back to the community. Even though I am retiring, I will not be leaving the game of basketball. I can't think of a better way to still be around the game than by coming back to Rider University with Head Coach , who was an Assistant Coach when I played. I'm excited to be here and looking forward to taking the next steps into my new journey."

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 season when they go on the road to face off with Providence on Nov. 8. 

USATSI_7686417_168388303_lowres
News

Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19123826_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Zion Williamson Throws Down A Huge Dunk

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15862250_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Shooting Guards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18059792_168388303_lowres (1)
News

The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19126449_168388303_lowres
News

Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18027426_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10443989_168388303_lowres
News

Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Robert Woodard II

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17595969_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Officially Sign Ty Jerome

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18299522_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Point Guards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel