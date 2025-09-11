Former NBA Guard Makes Strong Statement on James Harden
Patrick Beverley is forever loyal to his former teammate, James Harden.
The outspoken veteran guard has played with Harden during his absolute best days, when he was winning scoring titles and working on earning his status as an NBA MVP.
If you ask Beverley, Harden is a slightly better offensive player than the Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan.
It all started when popular streamer Neon declared Harden as the best to ever play the game. Although Beverley tends to have a bias in favor of Harden, he made it clear that his pick is Michael Jordan. However, when talking strictly about offense, Beverley might lean toward Harden.
“Offensively, James Harden is damn sure close,” Beverley said. “Might be slightly better. Slightly—offensively. You ever see Michael Jordan lose his cool when he does something right? You see James Harden lose his cool when he does something right?”
There is a reason why Jordan is often considered the greatest to play the game. He averaged over 30 points for seven seasons in a row. When the streak broke in 1994-1995, Jordan averaged 30.4 points per game again in the following season. On 10 occasions, Jordan was the NBA’s scoring champion.
As for Harden, he led the league in scoring three times in a row, which was his career total. Each time, he averaged at least 30.4 points per game throughout the year.
Harden’s advantage in this debate would be his range. Playing in a different era, Jordan was just a 33 percent shooter from deep. Harden, on high volume, has knocked down 36 percent of his shots from long range throughout his career.
It’s not just about scoring with Harden, though. Although he would thrive as a shooting guard, Harden is a crafty passer. He was the NBA’s assist leader twice, averaging double-digit assists during four seasons.
Jordan’s offensive dominance matches up with the best of them, but Harden certainly has a strong case to help him be considered one of the best offensive players to play the game. Overall, Jordan certainly has the upper hand, due to his value on the defensive side of the ball.
Throughout his career, Jordan averaged 2.8 steals per game. He was named All-Defensive nine times and won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 1988.
As good as Harden is and was on the offensive side, his defense was always a question mark, which has been a common trend for a lot of star scoring guards in this era of NBA hoops.