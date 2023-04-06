Former NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Arrested

Former Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic guard Ben Gordon was arrested recently in Connecticut.

Ben Gordon, who spent a total of 11 seasons in the NBA, was arrested in Connecticut recently.

According to TMZ, Gordon was taken into custody by police in Samford, Connecticut on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened juice shop employees with a knife.

When officers arrived, Gordon continues to to act in an aggressive manner, resulting in him being taken into custody.

The police found a folding knife clipped to Gordon's pocket and a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack, according to the city's assistant police chief, Richard Conklin.

The former NBA guard now faces three felony counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He was released late Tuesday on $10,000 bond.

In October 2022, Ben Gordon was charged with punching his son at LaGuardia Airport in New York and he was charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald's security guard.

Drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2004, Gordon spent five seasons in Chicago before eventually playing for the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic to finish his career.

During his rookie season with the Bulls, Ben Gordon won the 2004-05 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He is the only rookie in NBA history to win said award.

