Former NBA Star Urges Rockets to Target Russell Westbrook
The Houston Rockets have run into a major issue this week.
Fred VanVleet, the team’s starting point guard, has gone down with a knee injury. After getting diagnosed with a torn ACL, VanVleet is in danger of missing the entire 2025-2026 NBA season.
Former NBA guard Jeff Teague couldn’t understate the impact of the injury.
“I think this changed the whole dynamic of their team,” Teague said. When Teague’s co-host suggested the Rockets should go get Russell Westbrook, he couldn’t agree more.
“Got to,” he said.
What’s the Latest on Russell Westbrook?
With NBA training camp around the corner, Westbrook’s free agency is still ongoing.
The veteran guard has been linked to multiple teams over time, but a return to the Rockets wasn’t an idea that made much sense. With VanVleet down for a while, Westbrook, as a one-year rental, could make sense for a team in desperate need of a veteran point guard.
Last year, Westbrook appeared in 75 games for the Denver Nuggets. He started just 36 of those matchups. Granted, Westbrook had a lot of support for the value he brought to the starting lineup when he was involved, but the Nuggets ultimately utilized him as a backup when they reached the postseason.
During the regular season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, while shooting 45 percent from the field. In the playoffs, Westbrook produced 11.7 points per game on 39 percent shooting from the field. He also produced 2.6 assists per game.
So far, Westbrook hasn’t been linked to the Rockets. At this stage of the season, the Sacramento Kings are still seemingly the favorites to pick up Westbrook.
Teague’s Outlook for Houston
“They’re probably gonna play a different way,” said Teague.
“They're probably gonna put Amen Thompson at the point, and let him bring up the ball or whatever. I mean, I'm Reed Sheppard, obviously, he's good enough to play. He can shoot the basketball just as good as Fred Van Fleet. He's not the same kind of defender, but he can play defense. He's obviously not a vet. He's not been through the wars, not a champion, and he's not been through those battles like VanVleet, but I think he'd be a cool stand-in for a while.”
There’s a good chance the Rockets will stick to internal options. If all else fails on that front, they’ll have to consider outside moves. After swinging a big trade for Kevin Durant, the Rockets are in championship-or-bust mode.