Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Here's What Eli Manning Tweeted About Kevin Durant
    Publish date:

    Here's What Eli Manning Tweeted About Kevin Durant

    Former New York Giants star Eli Manning sent out a tweet about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
    Author:

    Former New York Giants star Eli Manning sent out a tweet about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

    Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning sent out a tweet about current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.   

    The post from Manning can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Manning was quote tweeting a video of him throwing a touchdown pass to Durant that was shared by Overtime, and originally posted by Rick Kleiman (see post below). 

    Manning retried at the end of the 2019 season, and is a two-time NFL Super Bowl Champion. 

    As for Durant, he's a two-time NBA Champion, and was the 2014 MVP of the NBA. 

    After beginning his career in Oklahoma City on the Thunder, he joined the Golden State Warriors during the summer of 2016, and then joined the Nets during the summer of 2019. 

    This season, the Nets are 17-8 in their first 25 games and the top seed in the east. 

    Durant is averaging a team-high 28.4 points per game. 

    USATSI_17321678_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Eli Manning Tweeted About Kevin Durant

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17195158_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Compares This Player To Michael Jordan

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_11475348_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The Golden State Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Veteran Point Guard

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
    News

    Klay Thompson Thinks This Player Deserves To Be An All-Star

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Trail Blazers

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17321952_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch James Harden Get A Tribute Video From The Rockets In Houston

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17083583_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17316469_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Eli Manning Throw Kevin Durant A Touchdown Pass

    5 hours ago