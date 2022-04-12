Here's The Photo Alex Rodriguez Tweeted Before The Timberwolves Host The Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and before the game former MLB star and current Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez sent out a tweet with a photo.

The winner of the game gets the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the loser will get one more chance to get the eighth seed.

The Related stories on NBA basketball