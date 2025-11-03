Former OKC Thunder Defensive Star Teases NBA Comeback
There’s a new front-court player seemingly inserting himself back at the top of the free agency market at his position. Serge Ibaka, the former Oklahoma City Thunder standout, is teasing an NBA comeback.
As October was winding down, Ibaka showed his nearly 900,000 followers on X that he’s in the gym working on his game. The former NBA veteran tagged the NBA to make his availability known.
via @sergeibaka: @nba Comeback
Ibaka was a part of the 2008 NBA Draft. He was a first-round selection (24th overall) for the Seattle SuperSonics, who turned into the OKC Thunder.
At first, Ibaka was a stash in Europe for the Thunder, but he made his debut during the 2009-2010 NBA season. As a rookie, Ibaka came off the bench for 73 games, averaging 18.1 minutes of action. He contributed to 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
By year two, Ibaka was a part-time starter for the Thunder. He started 44 of the 82 games he played, averaging 9.9 points and 7.6 rebounds, seeing the court for 27 minutes per game.
In his third season, Ibaka was becoming a defensive star. He was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-Defensive for the first time in 2012.
Over the next two seasons, he was top-four in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year race. As a result, he earned his second and third All-Defensive nods. He also led the NBA in blocks per game from 2011 until 2013.
Ibaka’s OKC stint ended in 2016. He was traded to the Orlando Magic. After appearing in 56 games for the Magic, Ibaka was traded to the Toronto Raptors for his final 23 games of the year. Ibaka would spend the next three seasons playing for the Raptors. He won a championship with the team during the 2018-2019 season.
Ibaka joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020-2021. During his second season with the Clippers, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Down the stretch of that year, Ibaka appeared in just 19 games with the Bucks. In 2022-2023, he played in only 16 games with Milwaukee. He was traded once again, but was waived by the Indiana Pacers, leading him to multiple overseas stints.
Ibaka had post-NBA runs with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. He parted ways with Real Madrid over the summer. At 36, the former defensive star is working on a potential return to the NBA.
