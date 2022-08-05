Former Suns And Nets Star Signs With New Team

Recently, former NBA player Alan Williams signed with South East Melbourne Phoenix of The NBL.

The team shared several quotes from Williams in the PR release: "I always heard that Australia was an amazing place to visit, and it happens to be a perfect and upcoming basketball league. I just found it a good opportunity to further my career and touch an area of the globe that I haven't been to yet. I'm excited," Williams said about the decision to sign with the Phoenix.

Williams is 29-years-old, and spent four seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

He has played in 67 career NBA games, and has solid career averages of 6.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Another quote from Williams in the PR Release: "I got a chance to play in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, my hometown team, and the Brooklyn Nets. Specifically, when I got to play with the Phoenix Suns, it was a fantastic experience.

He never made the NBA Playoffs, because when he was playing for the Suns and Nets they were both in rebuilding modes.

Now, both teams made the NBA Playoffs last season, and have superstars on the roster.

He most recently played in the NBA during the 2018 season with the Nets.

At his age, it's very possible that is done playing in the NBA for good, but players that are on the fringe of making an NBA roster, can actually make more money playing overseas sometimes.