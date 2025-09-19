Former Russell Westbrook Teammate Sounds Off on NBA Star's Critics
Russell Westbrook is still an NBA free agent. As the basketball world waits on the veteran point guard’s next move to happen, one of his former teammates has grown fed up with the narrative surrounding the one-time NBA MVP.
“The man has been hated on,” said ex-NBA guard Raymond Felton.
Reminded of Westbrook’s past after watching a recap of moments in Westbrook’s career, Felton was taken back to the negative narratives surrounding the veteran guard. He especially doesn’t appreciate the public’s reception of Westbrook due to the way his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers played out.
“When he went to the Lakers that was whatever,” Felton said.
“Everybody wanted to talk about that and hold him to that. How are you going to hold him to that when that man was doing so much greatness, prior to that? Commentators, half of these [people] don’t know nothing about basketball, and yes, I’m coming at ya’ll because ya’ll don’t know [expletive]. I don’t give a [expletive]. Come at me. Say whatever you want to say about me. I’m ready for it, but it really bothers me when people talk about [Westbrook], who never played the game.”
When Westbrook entered the NBA in 2008, he was a high lottery pick, going to the Oklahoma City Thunder at fourth overall out of UCLA. Not every top-tier selection lives up to the value of the draft pick, but Westbrook’s run in OKC was nothing short of excellent.
Westbrook isn’t going to end his career with the Thunder being the only team he played for, but they certainly got the most out of Westbrook. In four seasons, he led the league in availability while playing for the Thunder. He was a scoring champion twice, and led the league in assists on two occasions. In 2017, Westbrook was named the NBA’s most valuable.
“He really did a lot in the game of basketball. This man broke many records, this man’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and ya’all just [expletive] on his name,” Felton added.
Like many NBA stars, Westbrook has created as many doubters as he has created fans. So, for that first group, they put emphasis on every bad shot and shortcoming. In the eyes of Felton, that’s a flawed approach.
“That man really can hoop. I’ve been in the gym with him, I’ve been on the court with him. His passion for the game. Does he make mistakes? Yes. Does he take ill-advised shots sometimes? Yes. That’s who he is! That’s why I say that you got to take the good with the bad with Russ, but it’s way more good than there’s bad,” he finished.
At the end of the day, Westbrook will earn one of the highest honors for any hooper, which is making the Hall of Fame. If his career ended today, Westbrook would lave with an MVP nod, nine All-Stars, nine All-NBA nods, and a jacket for the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.