2017 NBA First Round Pick Signs With New Team

T.J. Leaf has signed with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Leaf was the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers after a successful season for the UCLA Bruins men's basketball team.
T.J. Leaf had a very successful year with the UCLA Bruins men's basketball team during the 2016-17 season. 

He was part of the team that star point guard Lonzo Ball led, and they made it all the way to the Sweet 16 before losing to De'Aaron Fox and the Kentucky Wildcats.

After averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest on over 61% shooting from the field, Leaf was the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. 

However, he would only play for the team that drafted him for just three seasons.

Recently, the 25-year-old joined the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. 

Back in July, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando first reported the news. 

Leaf most recently played in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021 season. 

His career averages in the NBA are 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest in 146 regular season games.

He has also appeared in five NBA Playoff games for the Pacers and Trail Blazers.

As a rookie, Leaf played in three G League games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and averaged a very impressive 23.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

This past season, he played for the Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association and averaged 25.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest in 15 games. 

A player on the fringe of making a roster can often make more money overseas (rather than playing in the G League). 

