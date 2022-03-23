Former Warriors And Bucks Player Signs With Magic
Jeff Dowtin has signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic, the team announced on Tuesday. Dowtin has played in five NBA games in his career for the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.
On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic announced that they have signed Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contact.
The announced from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from their PR's Twitter account.
Dowtin is a rookie this season, and has played in five career NBA games for the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
He averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in four games with the Warriors, and only played in three minutes in his one appearance for the Bucks.
He went undrafted in this past summer's NBA Draft after playing four seasons for Rhode Island in college.
The Magic are currently the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-53 record in the 72 games that they have played so far this season.
