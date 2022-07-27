Former Washington Wizards Guard Signing With New Team

After spending the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards on a two-way contract, former Michigan State star Cassius Winston is set to join Bayern Munich in Germany, according to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.com.

Winston, 24, was the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and while he was originally drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was dealt to the Washington Wizards on draft night in a deal that included Vit Krejci, the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In two seasons with the Wizards, Winston played in a total of 29 NBA games, averaging 1.9 points, 0.7 assists and shooting 43.5% from three-point range in about 4.7 minutes per game.

Spending 12 games in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go this past season, the Wizards’ G League affiliates, Winston averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 assists and shot 33.3% from three-point range in about 23.8 minutes per game.

While Washington could have brought Cassius Winston back this offseason, they did not issue him a qualifying offer and they did not even sign him to their Summer League team, as Winston joined the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Summer League instead.

In Las Vegas, Nevada for Summer League with Philadelphia, Winston ended up playing in a total of five games and he played pretty well, averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

A two-time consensus All-American at Michigan State and the 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year will now take his talents overseas to Germany as he begins the next chapter of his basketball career with Bayern Munich.