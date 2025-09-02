Former Wizards Top Pick’s Injury Raises Questions Before NBA Run
Former top prospect Alex Sarr suffered an injury at EuroBasket this summer.
The Washington Wizards suddenly have injury concerns to one of their most promising players before making it to Sarr’s second training camp with the team.
via @GregFinberg: Wizards F Alex Sarr will miss the rest of EuroBasket with a calf injury, France announced.
Sarr missed France’s last game with a calf muscle injury that will now hold him out for the remainder of the tournament.
Sarr is one of several NBA players competing overseas for the tournament. Unfortunately, the France product will be forced to watch from the side for the remainder of the tournament.
How Severe is the Setback?
According to Finberg, there wasn’t “anything that would indicate” the setback is too serious, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward.
Currently, France is battling for a spot in the knockout phase at EuroBasket. After picking up two early wins, France went down with an upset loss against Israel, which put them in a tough position.
The loss of Sarr is certainly a notable hit for France, who totaled 39 minutes on the court through his first two games.
At the tournament, Sarr has posted averages of 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and one block. He was shooting 73 percent from the field through the first two games.
Big Year On Deck?
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft last summer, Sarr was expected to be a top-two selection.
For quite some time, Sarr was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick, before Zaccharie Risacher started gaining some steam. Once the Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery, it became increasingly clear they would pass up on Sarr.
On draft night, Sarr didn’t get picked first, but he wasn’t on the market for much longer. The Washington Wizards selected Sarr second overall.
He entered the NBA after runs with Overtime Elite and in Australia with the Perth Wildcats.
During his rookie season in the NBA, Sarr started all 67 games he appeared in. Averaging 27 minutes of playing time, the rookie produced 13 points per game while shooting 39 percent from the field. He averaged 31 percent from three, and drained 68 percent of his shots from the charity stripe.
Along with his scoring, Sarr also produced 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.
The NBA won’t view the Wizards as a true threat in 2025-2026, but the rebuilding squad hopes to see its former second pick take a big jump. They are hoping that his setback won’t affect his progress heading into his second season in the NBA.