Former WNBA Coach, ESPN Analyst Carolyn Peck Names Her Current Rookie of the Year
Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese? Those are the only two contenders in the WNBA's Rookie of the Year conversation through the first half of the season. Who deserves the honor? ESPN analyst and former WNBA coach Carolyn Peck gave her answer over the weekend.
Peck, who was the coach of the Orlando Miracle from 1999-2001, was asked for her opinion on the league's Rookie of the Year race right now. She believes that Reese deserves the nod over Clark halfway through the year.
"I mean, it is a thin, thin line. It's really tight," Peck said. "But when you look at where the teams are — and I also went a little deeper and looked at plus-minus, and I also look at net rating. When you look at that, Angel Reese has to get the nod.
"Now, I know it's not a popular position to take because Angel Reese has to do the dirty work. I have said, it's not sexy to have to battle and rebound inside. Where you've got to do the blue-collar work. But this is a player that has come in as a rookie and is putting up grown woman numbers."
Reese has recorded a league record 13 straight double-doubles, passing WNBA legend Candace Parker, who had 12 consecutive double-doubles. She's also currently the only rookie in the league to average a double-double, posting 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest.
Clark has been equally as impressive through the first half of the 2024 WNBA season. She's averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Indiana Fever. On Saturday, she became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double, scoring 19 points, dishing 13 assists and collecting 12 rebounds in an 83-78 victory over the New York Liberty.
Peck has been around the game for a long time, coaching a lot of incredibly talented players. At this point in the year, it's almost impossible to give a wrong opinion regarding the WNBA's Rookie of the Year race.
Both Clark and Reese are deserving candidates.