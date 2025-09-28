Free Agent Coach Tom Thibodeau Spotted at NBA Team's Camp
Tom Thibodeau is a free agent for the first time in a while. The ex-New York Knicks head coach recently had a chance to check out what the Phoenix Suns have going on.
For the Suns, it’s a valuable opportunity to have a seasoned veteran coach in the building, as Jordan Ott navigates through his first season in charge of an NBA roster.
“Got to know Coach Thibodeau a little bit over the summer. … Just great to have those guys around. They’ll give me honest feedback. Coach Thibs will give it to you straight,” Ott told reporters on Saturday.
Thibodeau recently wrapped up a semi-successful stint with the Knicks. While the veteran head coach helped New York’s franchise turn it around, he ultimately couldn’t break through the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks made the playoffs with a 41-31 record in the first year under Thibodeau in 2020-2021. In year two, a 37-45 record prevented the Knicks from getting back.
For the next three seasons, the Knicks were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs each time. In both seasons, the Knicks lost in the second round, which put Thibodeau on the hot seat heading into the 2025 playoffs after a 51-31 regular season.
The Knicks ended up knocking out the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Indiana Pacers, but couldn’t overcome the matchup. Many believed that Thibodeau’s job was safe. It turned out that wasn’t the case.
For now, Thibodeau is available and spreading the knowledge he possesses. It’s a great opportunity for Ott, who has been a video coordinator/assistant since 2013. Ott started his career with the Atlanta Hawks. He moved on to the Brooklyn Nets in 2016. In 2022, Ott joined the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching staff. Then in 2024, he went to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs ended up dominating the Eastern Conference during the regular season in 2024-2025. When the Suns opened up their job, it was apparent they were going to search for a newer prospect to take over for the start of a re-tooling phase.
Thibodeau, who holds a 578-420 record throughout his career, could get another shot in due time. He has had many stops as an assistant, and three different head coaching stretches with teams like the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Knicks.