Free Agent Guard Landry Shamet Has Eyes on Specific NBA Team
Landry Shamet made headlines on Monday due to his work as a photographer at the U.S. Open this weekend.
It turns out he didn’t have to travel very far to get to the event. According to the Associated Press, Shamet was already in town, as he’s hoping to make a return to one of the New York teams.
via AP: “He’s been in New York and working out, hoping for a return to the Knicks. But wherever he ends up and whenever he finishes playing, he knows photography will be there.”
Shamet has been a rumored target of the Knicks this offseason. The veteran sharpshooter played some quality hoops for them last season, and they haven’t forgotten about him on the open market.
The issue is that the Knicks have their attention on other prospects as well. Finding a backup point guard has become a priority for New York, hence their interest in names such as Ben Simmons and Malcolm Brogdon.
Beyond Shamet, the Knicks have reportedly kept their eye on the veteran shooting guard, Malik Beasley, as he’s been under a microscope due to a gambling-related investigation.
While the situation has eased up, as Beasley is not longer a primary target for the investigation, it hasn’t gone away entirely. As a result, Beasley remains unsigned at this time. The Knicks are one of several teams considering bringing in Beasley.
However, that shouldn’t eliminate the idea of reuniting with Shamet. At this point, Shamet’s preference seems to be returning for a second season with the Knicks.
Knowing that, New York doesn’t need to rush to make a decision. Last year, the Knicks trotted out Shamet for 50 games. He averaged 15.2 minutes off the bench. As a result, Shamet produced 5.7 points per game, making 46 percent of his shots and 40 percent of his threes.
In the playoffs, Shamet appeared in 11 games. He knocked down 45 percent of his shots from the field and drained 47 percent of his threes.
At this point, Shamet has played for a handful of organizations. He started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. After seeing the court for 54 games as a rookie in Philadelphia, Shamet ended up on the Los Angeles Clippers.
He played in just one full season with the Clippers before getting moved to the Brooklyn Nets. Shamet was dealt away in a three-team deal. After spending one season with the Nets, Shamet was moved again the following summer.
The Phoenix Suns acquired the young sharpshooter in exchange for Jevon Carter and draft rights. Eventually, Shamet signed a notable extension with the Suns.
The Suns were the only team to employ Shamet for two full seasons in the NBA. After his second season in Phoenix, Shamet ended up on the Washington Wizards. During the summer of 2024, Shamet was waived by Washington, which led him to New York City, where he signed with the Knicks.
It’s unclear if the Knicks are set on bringing Shamet back or not, but they have an opportunity to be the second NBA team to have Shamet on board for two full seasons.