Frequent NBA Trade Block Candidate Gets Underrated Label From Jokic
After spending the past two seasons as a rumored trade candidate, Cam Johnson is finally on a new team and looking to help contribute on a title-hopeful squad in the Denver Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic, the leader of the pack, looks forward to battling with Johnson, whom he considers to be “underrated” and “under the radar” in the NBA.
Meeting with reporters ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jokic praised Johnson for what he brings to the table ahead of his first season with the Nuggets.
via @JoelRushNBA: Nikola Jokic on Cam Johnson: “I really like him. His release is really nice, really pretty. I want to shoot like that. I think he can help us with so much. His passing is underrated, his cutting is underrated. Just to get him in the system, I think he’s gonna get even better.”
In his first set of action with the Nuggets on Saturday, Johnson checked in for 15 minutes. He didn’t get a ton of shots off. As a result, he struggled to find consistency.
Johnson put up three shots from the field, with two of his attempts coming from beyond the arc. He went 1-3 from the field, missing both of his threes. Beyond his shooting, Johnson produced one assist and one block. He wrapped up the matchup with just two points,
Despite the underwhelming preseason debut for Johnson in the Nuggets’ double-digit loss against the Timberwolves, Denver has a lot to look forward to. While Johnson didn’t play in a winning situation in Brooklyn, he took advantage of the opportunities he gained as a primary scoring option on a rebuilding squad.
via @stevejones20: Just look at what Cam Johnson's cutting opens up for Denver. Gordon initiates, hits Jokic and screens for Johnson. Denial, backcut forces help and it sprays back out to the perimeter.
In 57 games last year, Johnson averaged 18.8 points, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from three. In the year before that, Johnson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He accomplished those numbers in 58 games.
The Nets finished the 2024-2025 season with a 26-56 record. Meanwhile, the Nuggets were one of the top teams in the difficult Western Conference, as they finished 50-32. It’s been a couple of years since Johnson competed at the postseason level, but Jokic and the Nuggets look forward to having his 41 percent shooting from three in the fold when it comes to playoff hoops.